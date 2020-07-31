Eid-el-Kabir: Muslims urged to respect WHO protocols on COVID-19 

As Muslims all over the world celebrate this year Eid el-Kabir, amid COVID-19 protocols, the Southeast Chairman of the Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, commonly known as Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Gidado Sidikki, has urged Muslims to respect and observe all health directives put in place by the World Health Organization (WHO), to help combat the deadly COVID-19(Coronavirus) pandemic.

Sidiki, who gave the advice in his felicitation message made available to Tribune Online in Awka, on Friday, said that is the only way for Muslims members of the public to remain safe.

He explained that the various protocols announced by the concerned authorities should not be taken for granted but accepted that the partial prevention was in good faith.

” We should try as much as possible to stay at home and observes this year Eld el-Kabir celebration including regular washing of hands and using hand sanitizers, he added.

“Coronavirus is real, we need to be grateful to those who are out there working to protect us.

He expressed appreciation to front line health workers, the security and other officials who are at the risk of their lives have been working to curb the virus.

” We are looking forward to seeing the virus out of the society so we can get back to our normal practices as mandatory by Allah, he stated.

Also, the Assistant Inspector General in charge of zone 13, Ukpo, Anambra State, Danmallam Mohammed has on behalf of the Officers and men of the zone extended his warm felicitations to the good and peace-loving Muslims residing in Anambra, Ebonyi and the Enugu States that make up the zone in this year Eid el-Kabir celebration.

Mohammed, who felicitated the Muslims via a statement issued to newsmen by the zone PPRO, DSP Nwode Nkeiruka, assures the good people of the 3 states of her readiness to perform her mandatory and statutory duty of protection of lives and property of innocent and law-abiding citizens of the States.

He said the Zone and State Command is fully prepared to deal with lawbreakers, hoodlums and other disgruntled elements that may cause panic and mayhems during this period and will collaborate with other security agencies and all stakeholders to ensure peacefully and a hitch-free celebration.

To this effect, the AIG has directed all Commissioners of Police in the 3 States, HODs and regional Heads to personally supervise the deployment of their men and patrol teams to their areas of responsibilities throughout the festive period.

The AIG urges the general public to cooperate with Police and other security agencies in their efforts towards ensuring peaceful Eid el-Kabir celebrations and also report any suspicious person/persons or character in their neighbourhood to the nearest Police Station or call the Zone’s emergency phone number 08060463492 or their various police Commissioner’s emergency numbers for a prompt response.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE