The Muslim community in Anambra State, on Wednesday, joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate this year’s 2023 Eid festival amidst a conducive environment.

Our correspondent, who monitors the Eid prayers, held at Amawbia Sports Club field Awka reported that there was a large turnout of Muslim faithful during the prayers.

Top government officials of Muslim extraction and Miyetti Allah leadership in the state were also present at the prayer ground.

In his Sallah message, the Seriki Hausa in Anambra State, Alhaji Garuba Haruna, appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to focus his administration more on insecurity.

According to him, Nigeria seriously needs peace to sustain it already existence oneness. We will continue to pray for our leaders. We pray for a peaceful election during the just concluded general elections, and it happen successfully and go. And we are also praying now vehemently for a successful government of President Tinubu because the success will be of benefit to every Nigerian irrespective of religion, ethnicity and tribal placement.

He advised other political officeholders in the country to carry everyone along in the course of discharging their assigned responsibilities.

Also, the leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alahaji Gidado Sidikki, in his message, thank God for making the celebration a huge success in the state.

He commends the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for ensuring a conducive environment for the celebration.