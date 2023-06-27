In its usual intervention to bring succor to the less privileged, the Muhydeen Okunlola Kayode (MOK) Foundation has distributed foodstuffs worth millions of naira to the indigents in Offa, Kwara State, as Eid-el-Kabir palliative.

The Foundation distributed raw foods to over three thousand beneficiaries in its head office located at Emiola Junction, Offa, Kwara State, on June 27, 2023.

One of the beneficiaries, Kafayat Kamal from Enla Compound, was happy to be one of the beneficiaries of the MOK Eid-el-Kabir palliative.

She said the intervention came at the right time for the Ileya festival, adding that the MOK has put smiles on people’s faces as the foodstuffs shared will enable the less privileged to rejoice in the festivity.

Another beneficiary identified as Abibat Abdulazeez from the film house thanked the MOK Foundation for the timely distribution of palliative care to the needy.

She prayed that the thousands of heads assisted by MOK would continue to elevate the Foundation and help it achieve more success in its subsequent endeavors. She charged the Founder not to relent in assisting the poor, as God has a special reward for him in multifold.

Astonished by the MOK intervention, a student of Graceland Polytechnic Offa identified as Sheriff said the MOK Foundation has saved many students who are not traveling for Sallah from hunger through the intervention. Narrating the ordeal most students face in school, Sheriff added that the MOK gesture can never be forgotten in his lifetime. He prayed for the Founder of the Foundation to continue to progress in all his endeavors.

Another student from Lens Polytechnic Offa, Taiwo Abiodun, appreciated the MOK Foundation for spreading the intervention across all categories of people without sentiment. Taiwo noted that being a student is not easy, as he has to struggle to get many things fixed without putting the burden on his parents. He added that MOK Sallah’s palliative care is a big relief for all beneficiaries to celebrate a fruitful Sallah. Taiwo prayed for MOK and his family to continue to move from grace to grace and wished him more success ahead.

Also, a beneficiary identified as Mr. Adekunle Morufu lauded the MOK Foundation for its usual assistance to the needy. While referring to the past philanthropic intervention of MOK, Mr. Morufu noted that the Foundation is a leading Non-Governmental Organization in Offa and Oyun that is adequately catering to the well-being of people at the grassroots. He added that MOK has touched on different areas of challenges facing the less privileged, such as cash support for small-scale businesses, payment of examination fees for indigent students, payment of health bills for the less privileged, and procurement of tractors to assist farmers, among many other interventions.

While praying for the Founder of the MOK Foundation, he charged other wealthy personalities to emulate MOK for his relentless poverty alleviation program.