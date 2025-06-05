Eid-el-Kabir: Makinde felicitates Muslims, calls for increased prayers

As Muslims around the world observe the Eid-el-Kabir festival, the governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has felicitated the Muslim Ummah in the state.

The governor charged them to use the occasion of the blessed festival to engage in more prayers for the state, Nigeria and all the leaders.

Governor Makinde, who said that the Eid Adha is one blessed and glorious festival through which Muslims worship God and show complete dedication to him, prayed to God to accept and reward the sacrifices of all worshippers.

He appreciated the Muslim Ummah for their unrelenting support for his administration and their constant prayers, stating that he remained assured of their support and prayers as the administration begins its seventh year in office.

He said: “I want to congratulate my Muslim brothers and sisters in Oyo State and across the world on witnessing the Eid-el-Kabir 2025.

“The Eid Adha is one glorious festival and an opportunity for Muslim faithful to demonstrate their dedication to God through prayers and sacrifice.

“While congratulating them on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, I also appreciate the Muslim community in Oyo State for their unrelenting support, prayers and sacrifice for the betterment of our state.

“I admonish them to continue to pray for their government, which has served them for six years and delivered accelerated and sustainable development and to continue to support us.

“Let me also add that our government, their government, will continue to put the interests of the people of the state first.

“Again, I urge all Muslims and all residents of the state to be watchful and alert during the festivities, as security is a responsibility for everyone. If anyone sees something, they should say something and the government will do something.”