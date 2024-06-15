A prominent leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Osun State, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, has enjoined Muslims across Nigeria to keep working and praying for the growth and development of the country.

This is contained in Babayemi’s congratulatory message to the Muslim brothers and sisters on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.

While commending Nigerians for their patriotism, which has kept the nation going, he appealed that they should not relent in working and pray for the continuous growth of the country.

“While we must not quit supplicating to our creator, for He is the one that answers prayers, we must, at the same time, continue to put in more efforts at our various points of duty for the development of all sectors in the country. ‘Work and pray’ must be our catch-,” he counselled

The APC chieftain noted that despite some challenges facing the nation, it remains one of the best in the world, pointing out that “Nigeria is blessed abundantly with human and material resources and remains one of the few nations so blessed in the world.”

While calling on the people not to be discouraged by the current economic situation in the country, he implored them not to deviate from norms capable of enhancing its peace, unity and development.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE