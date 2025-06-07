Eid- el- Kabir: Lets continue to build bridges of peaceful coexistence — Northern CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) extends warm greetings and heartfelt felicitations to Muslim brothers and sisters across Nigeria as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

This was contained in a statement issued by its Chairman, Rev Yakubu Pam, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday.

The Eid-el-Kabir message from Northern CAN noted that the sacred occasion is a time for spiritual reflection, sacrifice, and renewed commitment to the values that unite Nigerians as a nation.

“It is a call for all Nigerians to embrace the spirit of selflessness and unity, especially in these challenging times.

“We must continue to build bridges of cooperation, mutual understanding, and peaceful coexistence to promote national development.

“On this solemn occasion, we appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to heed the voices of ordinary Nigerians and address the pressing challenges they face, particularly the growing hardship, hunger, and poverty that affect many households.

“Many families could not afford to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir because of high prices. For instance, the price of a ram needed for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration ranges from ₦200,000 to ₦1.8 million — far beyond the reach of ordinary Muslims.”

The Eid-el-Kabir message from Northern CAN also expressed deep concern over the lingering insecurity in parts of the country, especially in Benue, Zamfara, Plateau, Katsina, Borno, among others.

While acknowledging recent improvements in the security landscape, the body urged the government to take swift and decisive action to combat the resurgence of terrorism, banditry, and other criminal activities threatening the peace and stability of the nation.

Northern CAN further expressed sincere appreciation to Mr President for the recent appointment of Sama’ila Audu, an indigenous Christian from Katsina State, as the Executive Director, Administration, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

“This is a commendable and well-deserved appointment. We encourage Mr President to further promote inclusiveness and fairness by considering qualified indigenous Christians from the Northern region in key government appointments.

“We pray for the Muslim Ummah to receive abundant blessings during this season, as they strive to emulate the exemplary life and teachings of the Prophet,” the Eid-el-Kabir message from Northern CAN concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE