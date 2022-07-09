Eid-el-Kabir: Let’s accommodate each other, Miyetti Allah appeals to Igbos

The South-East branch of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called for a sustained mutual relationship between their host communities (Igbos) and their members for the sake of peace and unity in the region.

They pleaded with the governments, traditional and religious leaders, as well as other influential groups in the South-East not to relent in their advocacy for peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians wherever they choose to live and ply their legitimate businesses.

According to the Zonal Chairman of MACBAN, Alh. Gidado Siddiki, in his Id- el-Kabir message on behalf of the Association, to the entire Muslim Ummah, the governments and the people of South-East Nigeria, said peace can only be sustained if we continue to accommodate and tolerate each other as one Nigeria, irrespective of tribe, ethnic and regional affiliations.

The message read: “As we know, Id el Kabir is performed every year by Muslims all over the world in solemn remembrance of the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son to Allah. The celebration, therefore, admonishes all to embrace the life of sacrifice as a way of recognizing the universality of the human family and the essence of accommodation and tolerance amongst the peoples of the world.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“I wish to use this privilege to pray for peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians. I wish to pray for improved peace and understanding between our host communities in the southeast and our herdsmen who are genuinely engaged in the business of cattle rearing in the eastern part of Nigeria.

“As I invite all in the celebration of Id el Kabir, I sincerely plead for better understanding in information peddling, so as to avoid the often misinformation, half-truths and outright falsehoods that the gullible public very often gets fed with. I plead with the governments, traditional and religious leaders, as well as other influential groups in the South-East not to relent in their advocacy for peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians wherever they choose to live and ply their legitimate businesses.

“I plead for truthfulness, fairness, and restraints in information management so as to avoid tendencies of unfair blanket criminalization of any group of people. This is as I maintain that criminal, wherever they are identified, should be made to face the full wrath of the laws of the land. The safety of the citizens is the primary commitment of governments; it should be so in our country.”