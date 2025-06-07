Eid-el-Kabir : Lagos monarch urges Muslims to imbibe spirit of tolerance, sacrifice

The traditional ruler of the Otumara community, Ojo-Oniyun, Apapa Road, and its environs in Lagos State, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye, has urged Muslims in Nigeria and across the globe to imbibe the spirit of obedience, sacrifice, tolerance, and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

He described Eid-el-Adha as one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar, urging Muslims to reflect on the lessons of selflessness, faith, and obedience, and to strive to build a nation founded on love, unity, and reverence for Almighty God.

Kalejaiye stated this in his congratulatory message to Muslims during a courtesy visit by the Council of Baales to the palace of the Oloto of Otto Kingdom, HRM Oba Bashiru Abisoye Odesanya, on Friday.

He prayed for continued peace and prosperity in the state, particularly in Lagos Mainland.

He said, “I felicitate with Muslims in Nigeria and across the globe on this occasion of Eid celebration.

This is a period of sacrifice, tolerance, and obedience to the dictates of Almighty God. I enjoin all Muslims to reflect on the lessons of the season and unite in prayer for the unity, peace, and progress of our dear country, Nigeria.”

Kalejaiye noted that with fervent prayers, Nigeria, Lagos State, and indeed Lagos Mainland would continue to be a better place for all.

He said, “If we are all united in prayers and obey the commandments of the Almighty, our country, state, and Lagos Mainland Local Government will be a better place to live and do business.”

He, however, expressed optimism in the incoming administration of Hon. Jubril Emilagba in Lagos Mainland, stating that it will turn around the fortunes of the district for the betterment of all.

