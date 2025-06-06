Eid-el-Kabir: Lagos, Kano deputy govs felicitate with Muslims

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, and his Kano State counterpart, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, have extended heartfelt greetings to Muslims across the country on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, urging the faithful to uphold the values of compassion, sacrifice, and unity that define the celebration.

Dr. Hamzat, after observing the Eid prayers at Dodan Barracks, Obalende, emphasised the importance of loyalty, empathy, and responsibility among citizens. He expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for the grace to witness another Eid-el-Kabir and underscored the need for compassion and support for the less privileged.

According to him, “We must express gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting us the grace to witness another Eid-el-Kabir. The essence of this Eid is compassion, loyalty, and devotion. That is the spiritual essence of it. So, we must be loyal to each other, to our country. We must be compassionate to each other, to the less privileged.”

He stressed that these values must be evident across all sectors of society, including politics, business, and everyday life, adding: “We all have a duty to show compassion and uplift those around us.”

Hamzat also called for people-centred policies that ensure peace, security, and development. He urged Nigerians to support the Armed Forces with credible information to enhance national security, stating: “If you see something, say something. Sharing the right information with the right authorities is a vital way we can all contribute to the safety and stability of our nation.”

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaiman Olohuntoyin Abou-Nolla, called on Nigerians to rise above religious and tribal sentiments, stressing the need for unity and collective sacrifice for national progress.

“We are one family, one people. Nigeria must be one. We must rise above tribal and religious sentiments. Whether Muslims, non-Muslims, Hausa, Igbo, or Yoruba, we all share the same fears, the same concerns, and the same dreams.

“Let us be united. Let us be one body together. As we celebrate this fiftieth anniversary, let us churn all acts of indiscipline,” he said.

He urged citizens to shun hate speech, banditry, and terrorism, and prayed for peace and blessings upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Similarly, Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, in a message signed by his Press Secretary, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, called on the Muslim Ummah to use the festive period for sober reflection, prayers, and promotion of peace and tolerance.

He emphasised that Eid el-Kabir symbolises sacrifice and obedience to Allah, while extending his felicitations to the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for their commitment to the development of the state.

He also congratulated Kano pilgrims on a successful Hajj and prayed for their safe return. Reaffirming the Yusuf-led administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, the Deputy Governor urged parents to provide proper moral guidance to their children to safeguard the future of the society.

