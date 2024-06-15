The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Bethrand C. Onuoha, has ordered a massive deployment of police personnel across the 21 local government areas of the state.

SP William Ovye Aya, the Police Public Relations Officer in a press statement issued on Saturday, said the Commissioner of Police felicitates Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations while ordering for massive deployment of personnel across the state to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

He noted that the CP directed all the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), as well as Tactical Commanders, to put in place tight security measures for crime-free celebrations.

He also urged members of the public to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in the state to ensure crime-free celebrations.

The CP also reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to sustaining the robust synergy, collaboration and cooperation existing among us and sister security agencies in the state.

He therefore appealed to the law-abiding people in the state to always volunteer timely and credible information on the activities of criminal elements as they go about their lawful businesses.

