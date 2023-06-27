Jigawa State Government has declared Friday, the 30th of June 2023 as a work-free day for the continuation of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Head of the civil service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse, the state capital.

According to the statement “The Jigawa State Government has declared Friday, June 30th, 2023 work free day in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration and heartily felicitates with the Muslim Ummah in the state and the country at large.”

Kila enjoined Muslims Ummah in the State “to make sacrifices for the growth and development of our dear state.”

He expressed hope that the prayers and sacrifices of the season will restore the much-desired peace and unity in the state.

“It is hoped that the prayers and sacrifices will bring about peace, unity and progress in the state,” the statement read.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE