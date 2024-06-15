The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has felicitated with Muslims across the country on this year’s Eid-el Kabir celebrations and urged them to use the occasion to pray and renew their faith in Allah and in the nation.

A statement signed by the National Chairman of IPAC, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle urged the Muslim Ummah, and all Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of obedience, sacrifice, love, tolerance, peace and patriotism.

“IPAC urges governments at all levels to formulate and implement people-oriented policies and projects that will assuage the suffering of the masses.

“The essence of government is to provide security and welfare to the people as stipulated in Section 14(2)b of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“Nigerians expect a fair deal from their government. Accordingly, the Federal Government should effectively tackle insecurity in the country to pave way for economic recovery, political stability, socio-religious harmony and sustainable development.

“Nigeria is the only country we can call our own, let us unite and salvage it together and build a brighter, better and greater democratic nation”, the statement added.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Again, cost of food items pushes Nigeria’s inflation rate to 33.95%

Tinubu sacks Ahmadu as BPP Director-General