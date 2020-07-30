Eid-el-Kabir: IGP orders intensive patrols, assures adequate security nationwide

As part of efforts to ensure a crime-free Eid-el Kabir celebration in the country, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu has directed the Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the FCT as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police in the 17 Zonal Commands to intensify confidence building patrols in all nooks and crannies of the country particularly on major highways and around critical national infrastructure.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP.

According to the statement, the IGP, while assuring Nigerians of adequate security, congratulates the Muslim Faithful in the country as they joined other Muslims across the world to celebrate this year Eid-el-Kabir festival.

In addition, the IGP called for voluntary compliance with the ban on all mass socio-religious gathering and other prevention orders directed at protecting the citizens and checking the further spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

He enjoined the citizens to cooperate with the Police, noting that the measures have become imperative due to the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic in the entire globe.