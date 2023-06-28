A member of the House of Representatives representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Hon. Olaide Akinremi, popularly known as Jagaban, has felicitated President Bola Tinubu, Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and constituents on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Ibadan today, Hon. Akinremi rejoiced with President Tinubu, praying Allah to grant him the strength to steer the ship of the country to an enviable height.

He also sought the support of Nigerians for the President and his Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila, to deliver on the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda to the nation.

“I congratulate Mr. President, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, and our party leaders both locally and nationally on the auspicious occasion of Eid-el-Kabir 2023.

“I urge Muslims, especially my constituents in Ibadan North Federal Constituency, to use the occasion of this year’s celebration to continue to pray for the success of the present administration. They should also not waver in their support.

“I also implore us not to relent in our unflinching support for the renewed hope agenda of the Tinubu administration as the nation’s leader is committed to restoring the country to the path of sustainable development, peace and progress.”

Hon. Akinremi Jagaban assured his constituency of the fulfilment of his electoral promises.

“We are here to serve you. Be assured of our commitment to your commitment. By the grace of God, we shall not let you down,” the statement concluded.