Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas on Wednesday solicited the prayers of all faiths in the state to help claim the new Taraba citizens desire.

Gov. Kefas made the appeal in a goodwill message to the Muslim faithful in the state on the occasion of (the Eid Mubarak) celebration, noting that a new Taraba would be feasible if all faiths intensify prayers, exhibits affection and embraces one another as taught by both Islam and Christianity.

In a press statement issued to journalists by the governor’s chief press secretary, Yusuf Sanda, Kefas urged Tarabans and all Nigerians to learn from the season’s teachings by being obedient, tolerance, exhibiting love, peace, and sacrifice in order to create a new society, free from sentiment and division that all citizens would be proud of.

“While I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid Mubarak festival which honours the virtuous and heroic deed of Prophet Abraham in following Allah’s (SAW) command, I urge Tarabans and all Nigerians to learn from this season’s teachings by being obedient, tolerance, exhibiting love, peace, and sacrifice in order to create a new society, free from sentiment and division that we can all be proud of.

“I therefore encourage all faiths in the state to join me in the effort to create a new Taraba, which is feasible if everyone exhibits affection and embraces one another as taught by both Christian and Islamic religion. I also encourage you all to pray for the state, the nation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all other leaders as they work to create a new Nigeria that everyone can be proud of.

“While i salute your enormous support and sincere love toward my development plans to build a new Taraba that would be favourable for all citizens, I also wish to request more tolerance and peace, uphold the law, carry out your legitimates responsibilities without fear as your lives and property would be protected by my administration, working closely with the security. Gov. Kefas solicited.