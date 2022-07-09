Eid el-Kabir: Gombe Governor felicitates with Muslim Ummah, reminds citizens to register, obtain PVCs

With the 2023 general elections fast approaching, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has reminded the people of the State to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration ( CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to obtain their PVCs in order to be eligible to exercise their rights to elect credible leaders.

The Governor who felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in the state and across the world, on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebrations in a goodwill message, described the Eid el-Kabir festivity as a period of sacrifice, sharing and caring, admonishing the faithful to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, unity of purpose and obedience as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and upheld by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He also urged them to remain steadfast in prayers for peace, prosperity and development of the state as well as for an end to the current insecurity and other socio-economic challenges bedevilling the nation.

The Governor noted also that “ this period reminds us of Allah’s unconditional love to mankind and the need for us to replicate the same spirit in our homes and communities as well as in our daily lives for the overall peace and unity of the state and nation”.

According to the Governor, “Although the nation is currently grappling with a myriad of socio-economic challenges which are stagnating her process of development, such should not distract us from learning the good lessons of the Eid-el- Kabir festival which teaches compassion, selfishness, love and obedience to the commands of Almighty Allah.”

Inuwa Yahaya used the occasion to express appreciation to traditional rulers, community and religious leaders as well as the entire good people of Gombe state for their continued support and cooperation with his administration.

He assured that his administration will continue to remain resolute in his determination to execute people-oriented policies, programmes and projects required for the socio-economic development of the state.”

He urged the people to be security-conscious and report any act of breach of law and order capable of threatening the prevailing peace in the state.

He affirmed that “On our part, Government will not abdicate from its primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people and will continue to support the security agencies in their efforts towards ensuring peace and security of our dear state.”

The Governor also assured to continue to build on the successes so far recorded towards changing the dynamics of socio-economic development of Gombe and putting it on a remarkable pedestal of growth, through the provision of critical infrastructure, human capital development, and industrialization drive and agricultural transformation among others.

The Gombe Governor called for prayers for steady rainfall and bumper harvest, urging the citizenry to keep the environment clean, clear their drainages and avoid flood-prone areas as proactive measures against flood.

He prayed for a hitch-free and peaceful Eid celebration full of blessings and benevolence of Almighty Allah as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House Gombe.

