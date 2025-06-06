Eid-el-Kabir: Fubara urges Muslims to embrace unity

The suspended Governor of Rivers, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has called on Muslims in Rivers State and across the world to reflect on the powerful values of sacrifice, obedience, and faith as they mark the holy celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, also known as Eid-al-Adha.

The festival commemorates the deep devotion of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command. It is observed globally with solemn prayers, animal sacrifices, and the sharing of meat with family, friends, and especially the less fortunate.

In his Sallah message, Governor Fubara encouraged Muslims to use the occasion as an opportunity to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity, especially at a time when Nigeria faces serious challenges from insecurity and economic difficulties.

He stressed that forgiveness, compassion, and unity are central to the teachings of the festival, and urged the faithful to act on these values in their daily lives.

The Governor, speaking on behalf of his wife and family, encouraged the Muslim community to recommit themselves to the principles of sacrifice, faith, and obedience, values he described as critical to building a stable and united society. He emphasized that without a shared vision and determined action, meaningful progress cannot be achieved.

He also appealed to Muslims to use this period to show kindness to those in need, especially the poor and vulnerable. He urged them to reach out in reconciliation, forgive past wrongs, and foster stronger ties within their communities.

Reflecting on recent times, Governor Fubara acknowledged the patience and sacrifices made by the people in support of the state’s growth. He admitted that while many aspirations remain unmet due to political challenges, notable achievements have still been recorded.

He reassured citizens that ongoing steps are being taken to stabilize governance and revive the economy. He pledged that their concerns would be addressed with practical solutions.

The Governor called for continued prayers for the peace and progress of Rivers, while reaffirming his administration’s unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and welfare of all residents.

He concluded by wishing the Muslim faithful a joyful and spiritually rewarding Eid celebration.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE