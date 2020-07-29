Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 1,250 officers to Kogi State

The Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), in Kogi State has deployed 1,200 officers to ensure the free flow of traffic before, during and after this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The Kogi State Sector Commander of FRSC, Idris Fika, disclosed this an interview with newsmen in Lokoja on Wednesday.

Fika while expressing the readiness of the command to ensure a hitch-free celebration, noted that, these officers had been deployed to strategic areas across the 21 Local Government Areas of Kogi State.

According to him, drivers plying the routes of Kogi State should avoid overloading and ensure that passengers are compelled to ware facemask in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

ALSO READ: NAPTIP arrests 74 suspected human traffickers in Benin

He said the command will not hesitate to try any motorist who violates traffic rules.

Fika added that the state which is housing eight-unit command and two outposts will put all measures in place to avoid unnecessary crashes on the road.

“Kogi is a transit state to many other states in the country. Putting this in mind, we have put everything in place to ensure that vehicles move freely on the road without any hitches.

“Against this background, it is important for all motorists passing through this state to maintain speed limit while travelling. It is someone that is alive that celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

“Drivers must drive carefully, and they must reduce their speed especially in this raining season. Driving under the rain is very dangerous especially at high speed.

“We are currently in the midst of this deadly pandemic called COVID-19. It is real. So, all passengers, including drivers must observe strictly all the COVID-19 protocol by wearing face mark and maintain social distance.

“The use of the face mark is mandatory. Commercial vehicles are mandated to take a half capacity of their vehicle.

For example, in 10 seater vehicles, drivers are expected to carry not more than five passengers instead of the usual 10. Any driver found wanting on this will not be spared”.

When asked if the command will institute a mobile court when motorists flout the warning, the Sector Commander averred that “If the need arises, a mobile court will be there. We are also going around, informing people to observe COVID-19 protocols.

“We are also enforcing by booking and fining motorists that refuse to adhere to this directive. We are very serious about it on the observance of COVID-19 rules.

COVID-19 is real and we advise Nigerians not to derail from the federal government directive as collectively we can kick COVID-19 out of Nigeria”.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE