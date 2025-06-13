Eid-el-Kabir festival: What lessons?

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Almighty Allah reminds us in the Holy Qur’an, Ibrahim 14:35–36: “Remember Abraham said: ‘O my Lord! Make this city one of peace and security: and preserve me and my sons from worshipping idols. O my Lord! They have indeed led astray many among mankind; He then who follows my (ways) is of me, and he that disobeys me — but Thou art indeed Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful.’”

The celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir festival has come and gone, but the memory lingers on. The commemoration of the ransom of the life of Prophet Ismail with a ram has come and gone, but the memory of the bliss lingers on. The jollification of the victory of the father of faith (Ibrahim) in the Great Test of his faith has come and gone, but the memory of the merriment lingers on. The joy of the great annual feast of the faithful has come and gone, but the memory of the spiritual melody lingers on. The display of invaluable gratitude to the Almighty for the great success of the test of trust in Allah has come and gone, but the memory lingers in the physical and mental metabolism of the faithful. The exhibition of thanks to the Creator of the Heavens and the Earth (Al-Khaliq) for Divine Guidance over the Great Trial of fear and submission to Allah has come and gone, but the memory lingers. The display of humility in total submission to the will of Allah by Muslims—as done by Prophet Abraham, his son Ismaeel, and wife Hagar—with the celebration of Eid-il-Kabir has come and gone, but the memory continues to linger. The gentle show of gratitude to Allah for His kindness and favour during the trial of piety has come and gone, but the memory lingers on.

Indeed, the memory that lingers is embedded in the lessons of the celebration, which go beyond the killing of goats, sheep, rams, cows, camels, and others. It is the lessons that will continue to guide and guard us in displaying the virtues of faith, trust in Allah, piety, and fear of the Almighty.

Besides, Eid-el-Kabir has taught us to be patient and prayerful and never to lose hope. Prophet Abraham did not only pray for a righteous son, he was persistent in his prayer and had absolute trust and faith in Allah even at over eighty years of age (Q. 37:100). And in the fertile land of Syria and Palestine, the good news came to him that a boy would come forth who would be obedient, patient, and ready to suffer and forbear. The boy came through his second wife, Hagar, and happened to be the firstborn son of Abraham, named Ismaeel. According to Muslim tradition, the name itself is from the root sami’a, “to hear,” because Allah had heard the prayer of Abraham. The prayer was actually granted when Abraham was 86 (Gospel, Genesis 16:16).

The Holy Qur’an 37:100–111 says: “O my Lord! Grant me a righteous (son)!” So, We gave him the good news of a boy ready to suffer and forbear. Then, when (the son) reached (the age of) (serious) work with him, he said: “O my son! I see in vision that I offer thee in sacrifice: now see what is thy view!” (The son) said: “O my father! Do as thou art commanded: thou will find me, if God so wills, one practicing patience and constancy!” So, when they had both submitted their wills (to God), and he had laid him prostrate on his forehead (for sacrifice), We called out to him, “O Abraham! Thou hast already fulfilled the vision!” — Thus indeed do We reward those who do right. For this was obviously a trial — And We ransomed him with a momentous sacrifice. And We left (this blessing) for him among generations (to come) in later times: “Peace and salutation to Abraham!” Thus indeed do We reward those who do right. For he was one of Our believing servants.”

In the desperate years of Abraham’s longing for a progeny who would continue the great work of God—preaching the unity and oneness of God—he made a vow to offer such a child in sacrifice to the service of Allah if given. When Ishmael reached the age of discretion, Abraham was reminded of his promise in a vision (Q. 37:102). The sacrifice was indeed a trial of the will of both father and son.

As a righteous father, he consulted his son for consent. As an obedient son and faithful servant of Allah, he readily consented and stood true to the promise, if his self-sacrifice was truly required.

The Qur’an, Ibrahim 37:102–109, confirms the acceptance of Ismail: “Then, when (the son) reached (the age of) (serious) work with him, he said: ‘O my son! I see in vision that I offer thee in sacrifice: now see what is thy view!’ (The son) said: ‘O my father! Do as thou art commanded: thou will find me, if God so wills, one practicing patience and constancy!’ So, when they had both submitted their wills (to God), and he had laid him prostrate on his forehead (for sacrifice), We called out to him, ‘O Abraham! Thou hast already fulfilled the vision!’ — Thus indeed do We reward those who do right. For this was obviously a trial — And We ransomed him with a momentous sacrifice. And We left (this blessing) for him among generations (to come) in later times: ‘Peace and salutation to Abraham!’”

The whole episode is symbolic. Allah does not require the flesh and blood of animals, much less of human beings, but tests the faith of the faithful (Q. 22:37). Allah requires the giving of our whole being to Him. The symbol of this is that we should be willing to give up something very dear to us if duty demands such sacrifice—a trial of trust in God and piety.

Eid-el-Kabir has taught us to fulfill promises to God and to fellow human beings, even pledges made at times of hardship, sorrow, difficulty and desperation. It has also brought into focus the correct history of Abraham, Ishmael, and Isaac. While the Jewish-Christian version tries to distort the facts, the Islamic version, being the most recent, sets the record straight with clarity. The Jewish tradition, in order to glorify the younger branch of the family descended from Isaac, ancestor of the Jews, instead of the elder branch from Ishmael, ancestor of the Arabs, attributes the sacrifice to Isaac (Genesis 22:1–18).

Isaac was born when Abraham was 100 years old (Gen. 21:5), born by his first wife, Sarah. The Holy Qur’an 11:69–75 confirms: “There came Our Messengers to Abraham with glad tidings. They said, ‘Peace!’ He answered, ‘Peace!’ and hastened to entertain them with a roasted calf. But when he saw their hands went not towards the (meal), he felt mistrust and conceived fear. They said: ‘Fear not: We have been sent against the people of Lūṭ.’ And his wife was standing there, and she laughed. But We gave her glad tidings of Isaac, and after him, of Jacob. She said: ‘Alas for me! Shall I bear a child, seeing I am an old woman, and my husband is also old? That would indeed be a wonderful thing!’ They said: ‘Dost thou wonder at God’s decree? The grace of God and His blessings on you, O people of the house! For He is indeed worthy of all praise, full of all glory!’”

Thus, Ishmael was born to Abraham when he was 86 (Gen. 16:16), making Ishmael 14 years older than Isaac. During his first 14 years, Ishmael was the only son of Abraham. At no time was Isaac the only son. Yet the Old Testament says (Gen. 22:2):

“And He said, Take now thy son, thine only son Isaac, whom thou lovest…”

This slip shows, at any rate, which was the older version and how it was overlaid—like the present Jewish records—in the interests of a tribal religion. The land of Moriah is not clear; it was three days’ journey from Abraham’s place (Gen 22:4). There is less warrant for identifying it with the hill of Moriah on which Jerusalem was afterwards built than with the hill of Marwa, which is identified with the Arab tradition about Ishmael.

The Holy Qur’an 2:158–160 says: “Behold! Safa and Marwa are among the Symbols of God. So, if those who visit the House in the season or at other times should compass them round, it is no sin in them. And if anyone obeyeth his own impulse to good, be sure that God is He Who recogniseth and knoweth. Those who conceal the clear (Signs) We have sent down, and the guidance, after We have made it clear for the people in the Book—on them shall be God’s curse and the curse of those entitled to curse. Except those who repent and make amends and openly declare (the truth): to them I turn; for I am Oft-Returning, Most Merciful.”

Apart from giving us the correct version of history about Abraham and his family, Eid-l-Kabir serves as a key rite of Hajj, where more than five million Muslims from across the world commemorate the ‘Id of Sacrifice—actually where it took place centuries ago.

The Holy Qur’an 2:197 says: “For Hajj are the months well known. If anyone undertakes that duty therein, let there be no obscenity, nor wickedness, nor wrangling in the Hajj. And whatever good ye do (be sure) God knoweth it. And take a provision (with you) for the journey, but the best of provisions is right conduct. So, fear Me, O ye that are wise!” It morally comes up on the tenth day of Dhul-Hijjah, when other Muslims worldwide celebrate.

Truly, Eid-el-Kabir symbolises Islam as the only universal religion for mankind, where all Faithfuls carry out the same duty to the same Allah, with the same purpose, in the same manner, in total submission to the will of the Only One God (Qur’an 5:3; 3:85; 3:19). The universality of Islam actually transcends tribal, class, gentile, caste, ethnic, and other myopic sentiments.

The Holy Qur’an 3:85 affirms: “If anyone desires a religion other than Islam (submission to God), never will it be accepted of him; and in the Hereafter he will be in the ranks of those who have lost (all spiritual good).”

Moreover, Eid-el-Kabir has taught us that there is everlasting joy for us if only we could have total commitment to Allah without blemish. Today, Abraham stands out as the father of faith, whose prayers were not only granted but with ad infinitum. He was not only given Ishmael and Isaac, but had descendants through Jacob and the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Almighty Allah actually greeted him with a salutation of peace, as a righteous, faithful and believing servant (Q. 37:109–110; 2:117; 9:114; 11:75).

May Allah grant us true faith in Him and make us learn from the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir. (Ameen).

