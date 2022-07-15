Eid-el-Kabir festival: What lessons?

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

Almighty Allah reminds us in Holy Qur’an Ibrahim, 14:35-36, “Remember Abraham said: ‘O my Lord! Make this city one of peace and security: And preserve me and my sons from worshipping idols. O my Lord! They have indeed led astray many among mankind. He then who follows my (ways) is of me, and he that disobeys me, but Thou art indeed Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful.’”

The celebration of Eid-e1-Kabir festival has come and gone but the memory lingers on. The commemoration of the ransoming of the life of Prophet Ismail with a ram has come and gone but the memory of the bliss lingers on. The jollification of the victory of the father of faith (Ibrahim) on the great test of his faith has come and gone but the memory of the merriment lingers on. The joy of the great annual feast of the faithful has come and gone but the memory of the spiritual melody lingers on. The display of invaluable gratitude to the Almighty on the great success of the test of trust in Allah has come and gone but the memory lingers on in the physical and mental metabolism of the faithful. The exhibition of thanks to the Creator of the heavens and the earth (Al-Khaliq) on divine guidance over the great trial of fear of the faithful in the Almighty has come and gone but the memory lingers. The display of humility in total submission to the will of Allah by Muslims as done by Prophet Abraham, his son, Ismaeel and wife Hagar with the celebration of Eid-e1-Kabir has come and gone but the memory continues to linger. The gentle show of gratitude to Allah on His kindness and favour on the trial of piety has come and gone but the memory lingers on.

Indeed, the memory that lingers on is embedded in the lessons of the celebration which go beyond the killing of goats, rams, cows, camels and others. It is the lessons that will continue to guide and guard us in the display of the virtues of faith, trust in Allah, piety and fear of the Almighty.

Besides, Eid-el-Kabir has taught us to be patient and prayerful and never to lose hope. Prophet Abraham did not only pray for a righteous son, he was persistent in the prayer and had absolute trust and faith in Allah even at over 80 years of age (Q.37:100). And in the fertile land of Syria and Palestine, the good news came to him that a boy would come forth that would be obedient patient and ready to suffer and forbear. The boy came vide the second wife, Haggar and happened to be the first-born son of Abraham named Ismaeel. According to Muslim tradition, the name itself is from the root sami’a, to hear, because Allah had heard the prayer of Abraham. The prayer was actually granted when Abraham was 86 (Gospel, Genesis 16:16). The Holy Qur’an 37:100-111, says, “‘O my Lord! Grant me a righteous (son)!’ So, We gave him the good news of a boy ready to suffer and forbear. Then, when (the son) reached (the age of) (serious) work with him, he said: ‘O my son! I see in vision that I offer thee in sacrifice. Now see what is thy view!’ (The son) said: ‘O my father! Do as thou art commanded. Thou will find me, if God so wills, one practising patience and constancy!’ So, when they had both submitted their wills (to God), and he had laid him prostrate on his forehead (for sacrifice), We called out to him, ‘O Abraham! Thou hast already fulfilled the vision!’ Thus indeed do We reward those who do right. For this was obviously a trial. And We ransomed him with a momentous sacrifice. And We left (this blessing) for him among generations (to come) in later times. Peace and salutation to Abraham! Thus, indeed do We reward those who do right. For he was one of Our believing servants.”

The whole episode was symbolical. Allah does not require the flesh or blood of animals, much less of human beings, but to test the faith of the faithful (Q. 22:37). Allah only requires the giving of our whole being to Him, the symbol of which is that we should give up something very dear to us, if duty requires that sacrifice, a trial of trust in God and piety.

Eid-el-Kabir puts in focus the correct history of Abraham Ishmael and Isaac. While the Jewish-Christian version of the story tries to distort the facts, the Muslim version which is the newest tries to put the records straight with facts and figures. The Jewish tradition, in order to glorify the younger branch of the family, described from Isaac, ancestor of the Jews, as against the elder branch, descended from Ishmael, ancestor of the Arabs, refers this sacrifice to Isaac (Gospel, Genesis 22:1-18).

Isaac was born when Abraham was 100 years old (Gen, 21:5). He was born by the first wife, Sarah. The Holy Qur’an 11:69-75 confirms, “There came Our Messengers to Abraham with glad tidings. They said, ‘Peace!’ He answered, ‘Peace!’ and hastened to entertain them with a roasted calf. But when he saw their hands went not towards the (meal), he felt some mistrust of them, and conceived a fear of them. They said: ‘Fear not. We have been sent against the people of Luṭ’. And his wife was standing (there), and she laughed. But We gave her glad tidings of Isaac, and after him, of Jacob. She said: ‘Alas for me! Shall I bear a child, seeing I am an old woman, and my husband here is an old man? That would indeed be a wonderful thing!’ They said: ‘Dost thou wonder at God’s decree? The grace of God and His blessings on you, O ye people of the house! For He is indeed worthy of all praise, full of all glory!’ When fear had passed from (the mind of) Abraham and the glad tidings had reached him, he began to plead with Us for Luṭ’s people. For Abraham was, without doubt, forbearing (of faults), compassionate, and given to look to God.” Thus, Ishmael was born to Abraham when Abraham was 86 years old (Gen 16:16). Ishmael was therefore 14 years older than Isaac.

During his first 14 years, Ishmael was the only son of Abraham. At no time was Isaac the only son of Abraham. Yet, in speaking of the sacrifice, the Old Testament says (Genesis 22:2) “And He said, take now thy son, thine only son Isaac, whom thou lovest and get thee into the land of Moriah and offer him there for a burnt offering…”

This slip shows at any rate, which was the older version, and how it was overlaid, like the present Jewish records, in the interests of a tribal religion. The land of Moriah is not clear it was three days’ journey from Abraham’s place (Gen 22:4). There is fess warrant for identifying it with the hill of Moriah on which Jerusalem was afterwards built then with the hill of Marwa, which identified with the Arab tradition about Ishmael. The Holy Qur’an 2:158-160, says, “Behold! Safa and Marwa are among the Symbols of God. So, if those who visit the house in the season or at other times should compass them round it is no sin in them. And if anyone obeyeth his own impulse to good be sure that God, is He Who recogniseth and knoweth.” Those who conceal the clear (Signs) We have sent down and the guidance after We have made it clear for the people in the book on them shall be God’s curse and the curse of those entitled to curse. Except those who repent and make amends and openly declare (the truth) to them I turn; for I am Oft-Returning Most Merciful.”

Apart from giving us the correct version of history about Abraham and his family, Eid-el-Kabir serves as a key rite of hajj where millions of Muslims from across the world commemorate the ‘ld of Sacrifice actually where it took place centuries ago. The Holy Qur’an 2:197 says, “For Hajj are the months well known. If anyone undertakes that duty therein let there be no obscenity nor wickedness nor wrangling in the Hajj. And whatever good ye do (be sure) God knoweth it. And take a provision (with you) for the journey but the best of provisions is right conduct. So, fear Me o ye that are wise!” It comes up on the tenth day of Dhul-Hijjah when other Muslims worldwide celebrate.

Truly, Eid-el-Kabir symbolises Islam as the only universal religion for mankind where all faithful carry out the same duty to the same Allah with the same purpose in the same manner in total submission to the will of only one God (Qur’an 5:3, 3:85; 3:19). The universality of Islam actually transcends tribal, class, gentile, cast, ethnic and other myopic sentiments. The Holy Qur’an 3:85 affirms, “If anyone desires a religion other than Islam (submission to God) never will it be accepted of him; and in the Hereafter he will be in the ranks of those who have lost (all spiritual good).”

May Allah grant us true faith in Him and make us learn from the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir. Ameen.





