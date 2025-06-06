Eid-el-kabir: Federal Fire Service boss felicitates with Muslims

The Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Engr. Abdulganiyu Jaji, has congratulated Muslim faithful on the occasion of the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging Nigerians to embrace the spirit of the season, which he said is about peace, unity, and gratitude.

He, however, warned against activities that could trigger fire outbreaks during the festive period.

In his Sallah message, Jaji urged families to equip their homes with fire extinguishers, fire blankets, and smoke detectors. He also reminded Nigerians to turn off stoves and electrical appliances before leaving their homes.

While emphasising the importance of safety consciousness, Jaji advised Muslim faithful and the general public not to overfill their cooking pans with oil when preparing large Sallah meals.

He cautioned celebrants—particularly Muslim women who traditionally handle festive cooking—to ensure that cooking oil does not exceed one-third of the pan, in order to prevent kitchen fires.

He said: “Cooking is at the heart of our Sallah celebrations, but it’s also where most accidental home fires begin. During festivals like Eid al-Adha, the risks increase as families prepare larger meals at different hours of the day.”

Regarding the roasting of animals, a cherished Sallah tradition, the FFS boss advised that it should be done in open spaces, stressing that gas cylinders must always be stored outside the kitchen. Parents were also warned to keep children away from open flames and matches.

Jaji further warned of potential road and water travel hazards often associated with festive seasons. He urged tanker and trailer drivers to reduce speed and obey traffic regulations to avoid unnecessary loss of life on the roads.

For water travel, he appealed to boat operators to pay attention to water current levels and to avoid overloading, which he noted is a common cause of fatal accidents during the holidays.

“We may be ready to respond at any time,” Jaji said, “but what we truly want is for Nigerians to stay safe and avoid emergencies altogether.”

He assured that the Fire Service would remain fully operational throughout the holiday period, with personnel on high alert and rapid response plans in place.

The FFS boss encouraged Nigerians to promptly report any fire outbreaks or emergencies to the nearest fire station or via designated emergency hotlines.

“This celebration is about peace, unity, and gratitude. Let’s keep it that way, free of fire incidents and full of joy,” he added.

