Eid-el-Kabir: Enugu governor calls for intensive prayers over nation’s challenges

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has enjoined Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration to rejuvenate their faith in God, calling for intensive prayers over the nation’s challenges.

Ugwuanyi also called for prayers for peace, unity, security and progress of the nation, especially as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his Sallah message which was made available to Nigerian Tribune in Enugu on Thursday, Governor Ugwuanyi felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim faithful and wished them the blessings and guidance of Allah.

The governor further urged Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love, charity and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

While wishing all Nigerians a peaceful and healthy celebration, Ugwuanyi advised them to stay safe and adhere strictly to all precautionary measures for the containment of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.