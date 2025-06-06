Eid-El-Kabir: Embrace virtues of sacrifice, obedience — Inuwa urges Muslims

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in Gombe State and across the globe on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir, urging them to embrace the virtues of sacrifice, obedience and tolerance which define the essence of the festival.

In his Sallah goodwill message, Inuwa Yahaya called on the faithful to submit wholeheartedly to the will of Almighty Allah in all circumstances, just as Prophet Ibrahim (AS) demonstrated.

He emphasised the importance of upholding the virtues of sacrifice and values of love, compassion, and good neighbourliness as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Inuwa said, “As we mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, let us reflect on its core message, which is total submission, obedience, selflessness, and unwavering faith.

“Islam teaches us peace, tolerance, modesty, and love. These values must guide our individual conduct and collective aspirations as a people.”

The Governor also called on Muslims to use the sacred occasion to offer special prayers for the peace, unity, and prosperity of Gombe State and Nigeria, especially for those in positions of leadership at all levels.

He commended the traditional institutions, religious and community leaders, and the good people of Gombe State for their continued support, cooperation, and understanding, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to delivering quality leadership and consolidating on the progress made thus far.

“As we enter the final quarter of our mandate, having covered 75 percent of our tenure, our focus remains on completing ongoing projects, initiating impactful interventions, and laying stronger foundations for the future,” the Governor assured.

Inuwa Yahaya also congratulated the Muslim pilgrims from Gombe and across Nigeria on the successful completion of the Arafat and other key rites of Hajj, praying for their safe return and for their pilgrimage to be accepted as an act of worship with bountiful rewards.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

