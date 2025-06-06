Eid-El-Kabir: Embrace spirit of sacrifice, patriotism— SDP tells Nigerians

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, has urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of sacrifice, patriotism, and unity during this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebrations, calling on leaders and citizens to reflect deeply on the values that can guide the nation toward recovery and greatness.

In a statement to mark the celebration, made available to news men in Abuja on Friday, Gabam described Eid-El-Kabir as a sacred season marked by devotion and reflection, emphasising that Nigeria’s path to redemption requires selflessness and compassion from both the governed and those in power.

Gabam said, “The need for patriotism among our political leaders cannot be overstated, those entrusted with positions of authority must recognize the weight of responsibility they bear. Having taken the oath of office, it is imperative that they live up to the expectations of the Nigerian people.”

He stressed that prioritising national interest over personal or partisan gain should be the guiding principle of those in public service, noting that leadership that fails to uplift the people ultimately weakens the nation.

While reiterating his role as a member of the opposition, the SDP chairman made it clear that supporting the success of leaders in power is not an endorsement of mediocrity but a recognition that national progress hinges on effective leadership.

He said, “As an opposition, I believe it is essential to acknowledge that the success of those in office is, in fact, a success for the country as a whole. No nation can rise beyond the level of its leadership. Therefore, we pray for the success of our leaders, not just for their sake, but for the prosperity and well-being of Nigeria.”

However, Gabam noted that his party would not hesitate to offer constructive criticism, particularly when government actions or inaction harm citizens or derail democratic principles.

He said, “Our criticisms are not driven by malice or a desire to undermine those in power, but rather by a genuine concern for the welfare of our nation. We aim to draw attention to pressing issues such as insecurity, poverty, youth restiveness, and unemployment.”

He called on Nigerians to hold their leaders accountable while remaining committed to democratic values such as justice, fairness, and equality. “These values are the bedrock of our democracy, and it’s essential that we uphold them if we hope to build a prosperous and equitable society,” he added.

While urging citizens to participate actively in nation-building, Gabam said a better Nigeria can only be achieved when citizens use their voices through prayer, civic engagement, and principled activism.

“During elections, let us exercise our franchise without compromising our principles, and let our votes count towards creating a better Nigeria,” he advised.

He also called on the people to remain vigilant and ensure that elected leaders deliver on their mandates, saying this is the only way to secure a future of dignity and development for generations to come.

Gabam concluded by wishing all Muslims and Nigerians a peaceful and meaningful Eid-El-Kabir celebration, urging them to embody the values of obedience, humility, and sacrifice in the quest for national rebirth.

