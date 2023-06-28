The Ondo state Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called on the Muslim community and Nigerians to embrace the spirit of sacrifice, togetherness, patriotism, and selflessness to ensure development and a virile and economically viable country.

Ayedatiwa, in a message in the Sallah message signed by him, noted that the annual Sallah celebration holds a special significance for Muslims worldwide, as it signifies devotion to God, the spirit of sacrifice, tolerance, generosity, and goodwill among humanity.

Ayedatiwa, however, called on the Muslim faithful and Nigerians to eschew parochial interest and work towards ensuring that the country gets to the pinnacle of development.

The statement read: “Warm greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters from the government of Ondo State under the leadership of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, on this special day of Eid-el-Kabir celebration

“Eid-el-Kibir celebrations symbolise the extent of total submission of Prophet Ibrahim when he answered the call of the Almighty Allah to sacrifice his only son, Isma’il, to Allah.

“I implore all Muslims to emulate the Prophet’s heart of sacrifice in their dealings. It is, therefore, imperative that Muslims should integrate the teachings of Eid-el-Kibir into their practical daily living.

“I enjoined all Muslim faithful to use the Sallah celebrations to reflect on their past spiritual activities in the last twelve months and make the necessary sacrifice for peace and unity in our dear state and our country, Nigeria.

“No doubt, the celebration is normally characterised by several movements in and around the state and the country, it is important that we remain vigilant.

“I reassure you all of our government commitment towards the maintenance of peace, security of all, and sundry for sustainable development of the state.

“While the government is doing everything possible to protect the lives and property of the citizenry, there is the need for you all to cooperate with the government by obeying the laws of the land and maintaining peace amongst yourselves.

“I call on parents across the state not to allow their wards to be involved in criminal activities. Let us celebrate the Sallah in moderation.*





“Finally, let us use this special season to pray for the success of this administration and also for Mr Governor Arakunrin Oluwaritimi Odunayo Akeredolu, that God Almighty gives him a sound mind and sound health to continue the good work he has been doing in our state. Barka de Sallah”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE