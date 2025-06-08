Eid-El-Kabir: Embrace peace, good works, Cleric urges Nigerians

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Fhodilatul Ahmad Dhikrullah, has stated that evil is the bane of peace in Nigeria, urging Nigerians to embrace love and good works to make the country a safe and better place for all.

The cleric said this on Friday while delivering a lecture and prayer on the occasion of the Eid al-Ahdah at the Government House Secretariat, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The cleric attributed the problems facing Nigerians and Nigeria, including social unrest and political crisis, diseases and hikes in prices of basic goods ─ to a callous disregard for other people and the environment.

The sheikh noted that the misfortunes people and societies experience are not the result of God’s anger, emphasising that if it were God’s wrath, every human would cease to exist.

He added that, unfortunately, Nigerians are the ones harming themselves and their society, and not God or the government, stressing that no people or country can succeed or enjoy peace without love and understanding in all their endeavours.

In light of this, he called for repentance, understanding, and mutual brotherhood among all tribes and people across the country.

“We beg the humans, the powerful, the influential, the thugs, the destroyers, and those who give the government no rest to reconsider their ways, embrace peace, and help develop Nigeria,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to go back to the call and service of Allah and embrace good work.

The sheikh concluded his Eid al-Ahda 2025 teaching with a prayer for Oyo state and Nigeria.

He prayed for President Bola Tinubu, Governor Seyi Makinde, the president of Muslims in Yorubaland, the Imam of Ibadan, other Islamic clerics, and the Muslim faithful.

