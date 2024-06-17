A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti state, Hon. Niyi Adeogun has rejoiced with the Muslim faithful in the state for witnessing this year’s Eid-El-Kabir

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti, Hon. Adeogun particularly wished PDP members in the state, Ekiti North senatorial district, Moba local government area and his community the best moment of the celebration.

He charged them on the need to reflect on the significance of the sacrifice epitomized by the festival as well as promote the virtues of Islam.

He explained that people must make the necessary sacrifices for the growth and development of the state and the country by playing their roles responsibly.

He appreciated God for the grace to celebrate another Sallah with peace of mind.

Adeogun prayed that the festivity would bring more blessings to the Ekiti people.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE