The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, Hon. Olugbenga Edema, has felicitated the Muslim community in the state on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In his message, Edema, emphasised the values of selflessness and love for the less privileged, stressing that Muslims should endeavour to embody the principles in their daily lives.

The former Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), noted that the Islamic festival symbolises the importance of reaching out to those in need and fostering a spirit of unity and compassion within society.

Edema, who had represented the state on the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), stressed that Eid-el-Kabir is an opportunity for Muslims to renew their faith and commitment to Allah and to emulate the exemplary characters of Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Ismail who demonstrated obedience and sacrifice in their devotion to Allah.

While expressing his belief that the core values are essential for building a more inclusive and prosperous state where every citizen can thrive, the governorship candidate reiterated the commitment of the NNPP to the welfare and progress of the people of Ondo State.

Edema assured that if elected, his administration would work tirelessly to address the pressing challenges facing the state and to create opportunities for sustainable development and growth.

He said, “On this joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all our Muslim brothers and sisters in Ondo State.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, let us remember the virtues of sacrifice, selflessness, and empathy towards one another, especially towards the less-privileged among us.

“It is through acts of kindness and compassion that we can build a more inclusive and harmonious society for all. May this celebration bring peace, joy, and prosperity to your homes and communities.

“The NNPP is poised to rescue the good people of Ondo State from the challenges they face, and we are dedicated to implementing policies and programs that will bring about positive change and improve the lives of every citizen.”

