Eid-el-Kabir: Durbar celebration still banned in Kano — Police

Kano State Police Command has reiterated a ban on Durbar activities during the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, citing security concerns.

According to the police, credible intelligence suggests that miscreants and their sponsors plan to use the Durbar celebration to undermine security and public order in the state.

The ban, which was initially enforced during Eid-El-Fitr, remains in force due to ongoing threats. In a statement, the police congratulated Muslim faithful and law-abiding residents ahead of the Eid celebrations, urging strict adherence to public safety directives.

“In an effort to ensure peaceful celebrations throughout the State, worshippers are enjoined to be law abiding and conduct themselves peacefully, as adequate pre-emptive measures have been taken to guarantee the peace and public safety across the state,” the statement read.

The police command emphasised that the ban on all forms of Durbar in the state is still in force and will be strictly enforced during this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

“The threats which have been put to serious checks are still potent,” the statement added.

To maintain law and order, the Command outlined restrictions, including no horse or animal riding of any kind, no car racing or reckless driving, no unlawful possession or display of firearms or weapons, and no carrying of unnecessary or dangerous objects that may trigger suspicion or apprehension.

Parents and guardians are also advised to caution their children against being used by subversive elements, as security agencies are determined to enforce the law strictly.

“Members of the public are warned to desist from any act or conduct that may likely cause breach of the peace or breakdown of law and order,” the statement warned.

As the celebrations approached, the police command prayed for the State, the Nation, and the State’s athletes who lost their lives on their way back from the National Sports Festival.