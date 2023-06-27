The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abbas, has assured all Muslims and celebrants of the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir festival of adequate security and free flow of traffic in the state.

This assurance was conveyed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bright Edafe, and released on Tuesday.

In line with the public holidays declared by the Federal Government on Wednesday and Thursday for the celebrations, the CP has ordered a massive deployment of personnel from Area Commands, Tactical formations, and divisions to monitor activities in the state.

He also issued a stern warning to cultists and other potential troublemakers, stating that the command will deal decisively with anyone found wanting.

The statement reads, “The Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, CP Wale Abbas, has assured all Muslim faithful and other residents in the State of the provision of adequate security and free flow of traffic in the State in view of the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration slated for Wednesday 28th June to Thursday 29th June 2023.

“The Command will be working in close synergy with other sister security agencies, including the Military, DSS, NSCDC, Road Safety, etc., in order to ensure that the activities of all unfriendly forces such as kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists, etc., are nipped in the bud.

“The CP warns cultists and other mischief makers to steer clear as the command will deal decisively with anyone who is found wanting.

“To this end, the CP has ordered a massive deployment of personnel from Area Commands, Tactical formations, and divisions.

“The deployment also includes special constabularies across the state for the purpose of providing adequate security in all Muslim prayer grounds and strategic locations in the state.

“The CP also directed all DPOs to intensify raids of criminal hideouts and black spots within their areas of responsibilities.”

