Eid-El-Kabir: COAS lauds troops for commitment, selfless service to Nigeria

As the Muslim Ummah across the globe celebrate Eid-El-Kabir, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede has extended his felicitations to troops and families of the Nigerian Army, applauding their steadfast commitment, gallantry and selfless service to the nation.

This was contained in a goodwill message made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, to communicate the celebration.

According to the statement, the COAS hailed the Nigerian Army’s resilience in the face of security challenges, describing the troops as a beacon of courage and sacrifice whose efforts continue to inspire national pride and unity.

“Your unwavering commitment, selfless devotion, and unflinching resilience in defence of our fatherland are deeply appreciated,” he said.

Eid-El-Kabir, he noted, symbolises the essence of sacrifice, a virtue that mirrors the daily lives of soldiers across theatres of operation.

He urged troops to remain resolute and draw renewed strength from the spiritual significance of the season.

While reflecting on the troops’ collective achievements over the past year, the COAS acknowledged the gradual restoration of peace in many parts of the country, attributing the gains to the unmatched bravery, loyalty and professionalism of the troops.

“Many of our gallant warriors bear the marks of battle, some carry visible scars, others live with the memories, and some have paid the ultimate price in service to our great nation. We honour their legacies and stand with their families during this festive period. Their heroism remains etched in our national memory,” he acknowledged.

The COAS further reiterated the unwavering resolve of the NA to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty and combat emerging security threats. He called on troops to remain disciplined, united, and mission-focused in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

The COAS also expressed profound appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, for his unwavering support, strategic direction, and commitment to strengthening national security architecture.

He urged military personnel and their families to observe the season with gratitude, humility and renewed dedication to service.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

