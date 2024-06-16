The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended the Nigerian Army’s officers and soldiers for their gallantry, determination, and commitment to securing the country and making it peaceful for all.

This was contained in a goodwill message to troops and their families on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, which was made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu.

According to the statement, the Army Chief also commended the families of officers and soldiers for keeping the home front.

The COAS, who described Eid-el-Kabir as a significant festival depicting the important place of sacrifice in humanity and divinity, pointed out that this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration was also remarkable as it coincided with the completion of his first year in office as the 23rd Chief of Army Staff.

While reflecting on the past year, the Army Chief expressed gratitude for the gift of life and the relative peace restored in many previously troubled parts of the country.

He acknowledged the enormous sacrifice made by the Nigerian Army, both in human and logistical resources, in the ongoing battle against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, secessionist agitations, and various crimes.

He pointed out that the Nigerian Army troops have displayed unalloyed loyalty, extraordinary courage, and faith in the nation, thereby emerging victorious in the face of grave danger.

He stated that “many bear the badge of courage and bravery in the form of battle scars and injuries, while others carry the memories and stories of their sacrifices for our beloved country.”

The COAS enjoined all to show collective understanding and support for the government’s efforts to implement necessary reforms to restore economic prosperity.

He also urged all Nigerian Army personnel and their families to renew their commitment to selflessness and patriotism for the growth and development of the country.

He reaffirmed his dedication to providing the visionary and inclusive leadership needed for effective training, robust living standards, and operational effectiveness.

The COAS expressed profound appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unflinching support and leadership.

He also extended appreciation to the National Assembly, the Minister of Defence, the Minister of State for Defence, and the Chief of Defence Staff for their strategic guidance.

He lauded Nigerians and the international community for their continuous support and belief in the Nigerian Army.

He added that the Nigerian Army looks forward to continued collaboration to end security challenges and create an enabling environment for economic prosperity and other democratic dividends.