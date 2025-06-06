Eid-el-Kabir: CAN felicitates with Muslims, condoles with Niger flood victims

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has extended warm greetings to Muslims across the country in celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, while also expressing sympathy to the people of Mokwa in Niger State, who were affected by recent devastating floods.

In a statement released on Friday and signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN acknowledged the significance of the Eid-el-Kabir festival, describing it as a period that underscores the shared values of sacrifice, faith, love, and kindness between Christians and Muslims.

“This special festival, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, reminds us of the obedience and faith of Prophet Ibrahim. It teaches lessons that resonate with both our faiths. It is a time for families and communities to unite in peace and compassion,” Okoh said.

While congratulating Muslims on the occasion, the Christian body also expressed heartfelt condolences to families affected by severe flooding in Mokwa, Niger State, which has claimed lives, displaced residents, and destroyed homes.

“We send our prayers to everyone affected and ask God to give them strength and comfort. CAN is ready to assist and encourages churches and Christians across the country to offer support, whether through food, clothing, financial aid, or prayers,” he noted.

CAN commended the efforts of the Niger State Government, emergency responders, and volunteers who have been working to provide relief. It also pledged collaboration with government agencies and civil society organisations to ensure help reaches those in dire need.

The statement urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of the season by reaching out to the less fortunate and promoting peace, unity, and mutual respect across religious lines.

“Eid-el-Kabir presents a unique opportunity to build stronger relationships with our Muslim neighbours. When we celebrate together, we demonstrate that unity is stronger than division,” the statement read.

As the nation marks the festival, CAN called on all Nigerians to show love, practise kindness, and commit to building a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE