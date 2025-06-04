Eid-el-Kabir: Bauchi Reps member donates cash, gift items to constituents

Member representing Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi, Hon. Ismaila Haruna Dabo has distributed cash and other items worth over N25 million to his Muslim constituents to enable them celebrate to Eid-el-Kabir Sallah festival.

The gesture, which came a few days before the Sallah, was a demonstration of his love for the people of the Federal Constituency aimed at bringing joy and relief to the people.

It is also, a testament to the lawmakers’ commitment to the welfare of his constituents as the distribution, including N15 million in cash and items worth N10 million, was shared among various groups within the Constituency.

APC stakeholders received the sum of N4,000,000, while APC Local Government EXCO members were given N1,350,000 and 15 bags of 25kg rice, just as Ward Chairmen received N850,000 and 10 bags of 25kg rice, while Ward EXCO members were given N1,485,000 and 34 cartons of spaghetti.

Also, Ward Elders were not left out, as they received N1,700,000 and 17 cartons of spaghetti, other Constituents and orphans benefited from N4,715,000, 70 bags of 25kg rice, 60 cartons of spaghetti, and 50 bags of maize.

Religious leaders and groups received N500,000, 8 bags of 25kg rice, and 8 cartons of spaghetti, while the Special Support Group got N400,000.

This act of kindness has brought smiles to the faces of the beneficiaries, who are eagerly looking forward to the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The gesture was seen as a demonstration of the Lawmaker’s empathy and commitment to improving the lives of his constituents.

The distribution has generated a lot of goodwill for the lawmaker, with many praising his generosity and concern for the welfare of the people as it is expected that the gesture will further strengthen the bond between the lawmaker and his constituents.

As the people of Toro Federal Constituency celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, they are reminded of the Lawmaker’s efforts to make their lives better.

The distribution of cash and items was a clear indication that he was dedicated to serving his constituents and ensuring their well-being.