Eid-el-Kabir: Atiku, Oyebanji, Sanwo-Olu, Makinde, Abiodun, Abass, others congratulate Muslim faithful

FORMER Vice President Atiku Abubakar has extended his congratulations to Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-al-Adha, emphasising the importance of embodying the festival’s core values of sacrifice and devotion to God.

In a press statement released by his media office on Thursday, Atiku encouraged Muslims to seek God’s mercy through prayers for the nation during the sacred period.

He said: “The essence of Eid-al-Adha, rooted in the traditions of Prophet Ibrahim and upheld by Prophet Muhammad, calls us to reflect kindness and peace in our lives.”

The Waziri Adamawa urged Muslims to extend charity to the less privileged, noting, “kindness and generosity are integral to our faith – values we must uphold not only during this celebration but at all times.”

He also called on leaders at all levels to embrace compassion and sacrifice, as exemplified by the festival.

“Leadership demands forbearance and commitment to the greater good. I appeal to those in authority to show compassion and prioritize the welfare of the people, in line with God’s command,” he said.

Atiku concluded by advocating for peace and unity, encouraging Nigerians to pray for harmony in their homes and society during this sacred time.

Oyebanji rejoices with Muslims

Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has extended his felicitation to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.

In a goodwill message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, Governor Oyebanji highlighted the significance of Eid-el-Kabir as a festival of sacrifice and joy for the Muslim faithful.

He congratulated Muslims in the state and Nigeria for witnessing another Eid-el-Kabir, noting that sacrifice is usually the price to pay for victory, fulfillment, success, profit and joy as told by the story of Ibrahim’s obedience to the command of Allah to sacrifice his son Ishmael with a ram slaughtered in his stead.

The Governor enjoined Muslims to imbibe the core lesson of Eid-el-Kabir which is total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, which he said brings rewards.

The Ekiti number one citizen also stressed the importance of love, brotherhood and peaceful coexistence among Muslims and adherents of other religions in the state.

He equally emphasized the need for collective efforts in the task of developing Ekiti, describing the Muslim Community as an important partner in taking the state to a higher pedestal of development.

The Governor urged the Muslim Ummah in the state not to relent in supporting his administration and that of President Bola Tinubu with prayers, expressing optimism that a brighter and a glorious future is on the horizon.

He also enjoined Muslim Ummah to celebrate in moderation and to extend love to neighbors and especially the less privileged members of the society as the holy book admonished.

“ We wish the Muslim Ummah in our dear state and in Nigeria a happy Sallah and pray that God accepts our sacrifices as an act of Ibadah, “ the statement added.

Sanwo-Olu felicitates Muslims

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with Muslims across Nigeria, particularly in Lagos, as they celebrate Eid-el-Adha, widely regarded as the feast of sacrifice by adherents of Islam.

Sanwo-Olu, in an Eid-el-Kabir message issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, urged Lagos residents and Nigerians at large, particularly Muslim faithful, to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence.

The governor also advised Muslims to imbibe the lessons of the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the unity, peace and progress of Lagos State and Nigeria.

Makinde felicitates Muslims, calls for increased prayers

As Muslims around the world observe the Eid-el-Kabir festival, the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has felicitated the Muslim Ummah in the state.

The governor charged them to use the occasion of the blessed festival to engage in more prayers for the state, Nigeria and all the leaders.

Makinde, who said that the Eid Adha is one blessed and glorious festival through which Muslims worship God and show complete dedication to him, prayed to God to accept and reward the sacrifices of all worshippers.

He appreciated the Muslim Ummah for their unrelenting support for his administration and their constant prayers, stating that he remained assured of their support and prayers as the administration begins its seventh year in office.

He said: “I want to congratulate my Muslim brothers and sisters in Oyo State and across the world on witnessing the Eid-el-Kabir 2025.

“The Eid Adha is one glorious festival and an opportunity for Muslim faithful to demonstrate their dedication to God through prayers and sacrifice.

“While congratulating them on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, I also appreciate the Muslim community in Oyo State for their unrelenting support, prayers and sacrifice for the betterment of our state.

Abiodun emphasises importance of Ed-al-Adha celebration

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has extended his warmest greetings to the Muslim community in celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Adha, a significant occasion that embodies the spirit of sacrifice and devotion.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Honourable Kayode Akinmade, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Governor Abiodun emphasised the importance of the festival, which commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.

Governor Abiodun encouraged the Muslim faithful to embrace the teachings of Islam during this period, which underscores the significance of selflessness and compassion towards others.

Speaker Abbas tasks Nigerians on personal, collective sacrifices

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, has tasked Nigerians on the need for personal and collective sacrifices.

The speaker, who gave the charge in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, felicitated Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Abbas, who is taking part in this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia, further urged Nigerian Muslims to pray for the country, particularly the leaders.

“The Speaker also implored them to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, which is one of the hallmarks of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

“While extending the admonition to all Nigerians, Speaker Abbas called for personal and collective sacrifices for the nation towards its development and growth.

Akume tasks Nigerians on love, compassion and selfless service to one another

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has called on Nigerians to reflect on the significance of Eid-el-Kabir, which is anchored on selfless love and compassion.

In a message issued in Abuja on Thursday and personally signed by him, Senator Akume stressed the need for Nigerians to imbibe the essence of the festival, which includes sacrifice, submission to the will of God, and showing compassion and generosity towards others.

The SGF urged the citizens to pray for the nation and the people-oriented administration of President Bola Tinubu as he continues to deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also enjoined Nigerians to pray for the continuous peace and stability of the country and work together towards a united, peaceful, and progressive nation.

Emulate virtues of Prophet Ibrahim, Senator Buhari urges Muslims

The Senator representing the people of Oyo North Senatorial District, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, has urged the Muslim faithful to emulate the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim.

In a statement released by his media office, Senator Buhari felicitated Muslims in the district, praying for acceptance of their sacrifices and prayers during the holy month of Dhul-Hijjah.

He urged Muslims to emulate the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son Ismail (AS), who demonstrated unwavering faith and obedience to Allah’s will.

He also called on the people of Oyo North to continue to pray for peace, unity and progress in the district, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

The Senator reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of Oyo North, Oyo State and Nigeria at large, praying for a prosperous and peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Oyo NSCDC deploys 2,750 personnel for security

Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed no fewer than 2,750 personnel across the state to provide effective security coverage and ensure a hitch-free celebration.

This, according to the Public Relations Officer, SC Samuel Opebiyi, is part of proactive measures to ensure safety of lives and property during the Eid al-Adha celebration.

The PRO said that the state Commandant, Augustine Padonu, had directed the personnel to be stationed at strategic locations, including praying grounds, recreation centres, motor parks, major road intersections, and other public spaces where large gatherings are expected.

NSCDC deploys 725 personnel to worship centers in Zamfara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Zamfara State has deployed 725 personnel to worshipping centres across the state for a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In a statement on Thursday, the Zamfara State NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Umar Mohammed, said the Commandant, Sani Mustafa, approved the deployment to safeguard residents and their property during the period.

“Commandant Sani Mustafa confirmed the deployment to various Eid prayer grounds across the 14 local government areas of the state to ensure calm and order before, during and after the celebrations,” he said.

He further promised consistency and display of professionalism from the NSCDC personnel in the state during the celebrations and beyond.

The state commandant further reaffirmed that NSCDC, under the leadership of the Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, is poised to deliver and secure the nation from the clutches of insecurity.

Police deploy personnel to enhance security in Oyo

THE police in Oyo State have deployed personnel to strategic locations in the 33 local government areas for adequate security during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Johnson Adenola, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The statement said the command had emplaced comprehensive security protocols, adding that the measures are designed to protect strategic locations, including places of worship, public spaces, critical national assets, correctional institutions, media organisations, major highways and entry and exit points across Oyo State.

Amotekun, police assure Ekiti residents of tight security

The Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, on Thursday, said it has deployed over 600 operatives across the state.

The state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed this in Akure, the state capital, said the deployment cuts across all 18 local government areas of the state.

He said the deployment was part of proactive measures by the corps to forestall any form of criminal activity before, during, and after the Sallah festivities.

The Amotekun commander said: “Our men will be on 24-hour patrols, both on the highways and within towns, to ensure peace and security.

“We are working in synergy with other security agencies to guarantee a safe and joyous celebration for our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

Adeleye urged muslims to celebrate moderately and remain law-abiding, assuring them of maximum security throughout the Sallah period

Also, the state Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, has assured residents of the state of robust and water-tight security arrangements to ensure a peaceful and safe celebration across the state.

Speaking through the State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Olayinka Ayanlade, in a statement said that the Commissioner of Police has ordered the deployment of personnel to all strategic places, which include, Eid praying grounds, major public places, and other critical locations.

On his part, the police boss, Afolabi, said that “Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) have been directed to intensify patrols, maintain high visibility policing, and provide water-tight security in all places of prayer and public centers during this period.

NSCDC deploys 1,784 personnel in Plateau

The Plateau State command of the NSCDC has also deployed 1,784 personnel in the state.

Mrs Nanko Rimvyok, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

Rimyok explained that the deployment aimed at ensuring a peaceful celebration in all parts of the state.

She added that NSCDC Commandant, Mr Ishaku Musa, who approved the deployment, called on the personnel to be professional in dealing with members of the public.

