Eid-el-Kabir: Akeredolu, Lalong felicitate Muslims

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Plateau State Governor, Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Bako Lalong, have felicitated the Muslim Ummah as they join their counterparts worldwide to celebrate Eid-El-Kabir.

Akeredolu charged the Muslim faithful to reflect on the essence of the Islamic festival by remembering the less privileged and rededicating themselves to the commands of the Almighty Allah.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, (CPS) Richard Olatunde, congratulating Muslims in the State and the country at large on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

Akeredolu said: “The Eid-El-Kabir is more than just a celebration. It reflects the gains in obedience and trust in the Almighty Allah. It preaches sacrifice that must be made for renewed hope.

“We urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to imbibe the lessons of this season. We must be deliberate in our commitment to promote peace and tolerance in our daily lives. Our commitment to the cause of humanity must be unwavering.

“This celebration is another opportunity to express and show the uniqueness of the Islamic faith. As Muslims, we must show the world that our faith teaches peace, tolerance and charity. We must join our voices to fight the enemies of the people who are daily visiting untold terror on innocent citizens.

“We must stand against terror acts and resist these calculated attacks on the people and the country at large. Let us support the government at all levels to defeat these cowards whose only aim is to kill and maim innocent people.

“On our part, we shall continue to prioritise the security of lives and property of our people. We have seen the need to redouble our efforts. We have put in place necessary security measures to further deepen our efforts to make the State safe. No human life will be cheapened under our watch.

“We call on all our mosques to install, use and maintain CCTV devices and other secret cameras in their premises as well as employ well-trained security personnel to man the entry and exit points to their premises.”

Governor Lalong in a Sallah message congratulated the Muslim Ummah for commemorating another significant event in the Muslim calendar which brings to fore the message of sacrifice, love, tolerance and unity as preached by the Holy Prophet (PBH).

The Governor urged Muslims to celebrate this significant spiritual event by reflecting on the issues that Nigeria has been confronted with such as insecurity, intolerance, religious bigotry, ethnic bias and poverty among others that can only be tackled when there is unity, and collaboration and sacrifice among all Nigerians.

He said the matters that are weighing down national progress are such that Nigerians must look beyond parochial and selfish interests to enable people from all strata of society to get equal opportunities to contribute to solutions irrespective of their backgrounds.

While expressing optimism that Nigeria will surely overcome its challenges, Lalong challenged all stakeholders to work hard in building values and ethos that promote national agenda, equity, justice, fairness and respect for diversity particularly now that political activities are in top gear.





He also called on the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for Plateau State and Nigeria and support the government as it works hard to fulfil its electoral mandate to the people.

Lalong also urged those in the holy land to pray and offer supplications to God for divine intervention in the affairs of the nation.



ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Eid-el-Kabir: Akeredolu, Lalong felicitate Muslims