Eid-el-Fitri: Police assures Nigerians of adequate security

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has assured Nigerians of adequate security ahead of the 2020 Eid-el-Fitri celebration and beyond.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said proactive and robust anti-crime measures, including the deployments of tactical and intelligence assets of the force, were already in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

Adamu also congratulated Nigerians as the Muslim Ummah in the country marked the 2020 Eid-El-Fitr.

He said the successful conclusion of the Ramadan, a period of self-denial, reinforced his belief that, with collective perseverance and voluntary compliance to preventive regulations, Nigeria would overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

The I-G said the COVID-19 prevention regulation orders, the interstate movement restriction, national curfew and the prohibition of religious gatherings in some states and the Federal Capital Territory were still in force.

He urged citizens to observe the Eid celebrations bearing in mind the unusual times occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adamu said the police would leave no stone unturned towards the due enforcement of the orders.

(NAN)

