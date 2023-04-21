The Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), South-East zone, Alhaji Gidado Siddikki, has felicitated the people of South Eastern Nigeria, particularly, Muslim communities, as they celebrate Eid-El-Fitri.

Siddiki, in a statement, he signed and made available to Newsmen in Awka, on Friday, also urged Muslims to use the festive occasion to pray for unity, peace and prosperity in the South East and the country at large in the face of insecurity, economic and the social-political challenges.

According to Siddiki, on behalf of MACBAN and Fulani community in the southeast zone, I most heartily share the warm goodwill message of Eid-El-Fitri to the entire Muslim umma, the government and the good people of the southeast of Nigeria.

“As we know Eid-El-Fitri is performed every year by Muslim umma all over the world to mark the end of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, it’s a time of joy and celebration with Muslim gathering together with family and friends, exchanging gifts, share foods and pray together.

“I wish to use this privilege to pray for peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians I also wish to pray for improved peace and understanding between our host communities in the southeast and our members who are genuinely engaged in the business of cattle rearing in the eastern part of Nigeria.

“As I invite all in the celebration of Eid-El-Fitri, I also sincerely pleaded for us to endeavour to work out ways and manners of propagating attitudes that will foster peace and understanding. I plead with the government, traditional and religious leaders, as well as other influential groups in the southeast not to relent in their advocacy for peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerian wherever they choose to live and ply their legitimate business.

“I also unprecedentedly commend His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto caliphate and the chairman of the supreme council for Islamic Affairs, Mohammad Sa’aad Abubakar 111, for his bold coordination of all Islamic affairs and for ensuring that all Muslim start and end fasting during the holy month and observing Sallah, the same day which I have never experienced in my life only during his reign is commendable.

“I plead for truthfulness, fairness and restraints in information management so as to avoid tendencies of unfair blanket criminalization of any group of people. This is as I maintain that criminals, wherever they are identified, should be made to face the full wrath of the laws of the land. The safety of the citizens is the primary commitment of Governments; it should be so in our country.

“I pray that the spirit of Eid-El-Fitri prevails and continues to instruct our lives and our attitudes towards one another in Nigeria.

“Again, I wish to appreciate the Governments and people of the Southeast for providing us with the enablement to successfully do our business in the region.





