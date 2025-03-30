PDP mourns victims, Revocation of headquarters land, Ekiti PDP holds ward congress, Zonal secretariat to pay, PDP accuses Akpabio, Osun LG poll success, Damagum reinstates Orbih, Fagbemi's comment, PDP NWC halts factional, Kaduna PDP predicts mass defection, South-South PDP suspends zonal secretary PDP national leadership, Ondo PDP calls, PDP reaffirms unity, Tribunal frowns at PDP's failure, PDP ready to participate in Lagos PDP fixes new dates, Rift in PDP deepens PDP crisis deepens, Appeal Court order PDP, PDP Rivers court judgment, PDP condemns erection of walls, national secretaries resume, Edo tribunal PDP, PDP will reclaim presidency, Sokoto airstrike victims, PDP laments high cost of living, Suspension of LG chairmen, reason for PDP lost, Kwara PDP zoning, PDP chairmanship BoT, PDP governors Edo , Like Ghana, opposition will triumph over APC in 2027 — PDP, Ugochinyere's alleged ,appointment, Saraki's loyalist, PDP faces fresh turmoil over National Secretary dispute, Kwara PDP criticises Gov Abdulrazaq's performance claims, Reverse suspension of Edo LG chairmen, PDP urges Tinubu, IGP, PDP leadership crisis deepens as two National Secretary claimants hold firm, Power tussle in PDP gets messier as protesters storm national secretariat, LG election: PDP withdraws from poll, queries electoral transparency, Edo PDP insists ‘invaded’ secretariat remains party’s official office, Edo PDP insists ‘invaded’ secretariat remains party’s official office, court judgement on state executive, Ekiti: PDP crisis delays scheduled congresses amid national secretary dispute, Ekiti PDP stakeholders sue for peace, unity ahead of congresses, Crisis rocks Bayelsa PDP, PDP zonal caretaker committee, PDP accuses Sokoto govt of ‘persistent delay’ in payment of civil servants' salary, Lack of vision PDP, Tinubu’s emergency rule may destabilise Rivers — PDP,Eid-el-Fitri: APC’s misrule has dampened Nigerians’ spirit – PDP
Eid-el-Fitri: APC’s misrule has dampened Nigerians’ spirits — PDP

Leon Usigbe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of plunging Nigerians into unbearable hardship, dampening the spirit of the people even as they celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement on Sunday, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, the opposition party congratulated Muslims on the completion of Ramadan fasting but lamented that, unlike citizens of other nations who celebrate in abundance, Nigerians are weighed down by economic suffering and insecurity under the APC-led government.

“The PDP is deeply disturbed that while citizens of other countries are celebrating the Eid-ul-Fitr in plenty, Nigerians are dampened in spirit due to the unbearable hardship occasioned by the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, which has worsened in the last two years,” the statement read.

The PDP urged Nigerians, particularly those in leadership positions, to embrace justice, fairness, and accountability while rejecting corruption, manipulation, and insensitivity towards the masses.

“The Eid-ul-Fitr offers us as a nation and humanity the divine portal to redeem our nation by standing up for justice, strict adherence to the rule of law, and accountability in the polity,” the party stated.

ISA 2025: Ponzi scheme operators risk 10-year jail term, ₦20m fine — SEC

Eid-el-Fitr: Military committed to strengthen national security — COAS

Edo guber: Confusion as Tribunal ‘judgement’ allegedly leaks online

It called on Nigerians not to lose hope but to draw strength from the values of Ramadan—resilience, love, and unity—in their pursuit of a secure and prosperous country like the one they experienced under previous PDP administrations.

Acknowledging the widespread economic distress, the PDP encouraged Nigerians to show kindness to one another, especially to the less privileged, the displaced, and those struggling due to various misfortunes.

“We call on Nigerians to use the occasion as usual to reach out, uplift, and share with one another so that the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr can spread to all,” the statement urged.

Despite its criticism of the ruling party, the PDP reiterated its prayers for the nation and extended best wishes to all Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, for a peaceful and joyful Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

