Eid-el-Fitri: APC’s misrule has dampened Nigerians’ spirits — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of plunging Nigerians into unbearable hardship, dampening the spirit of the people even as they celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement on Sunday, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, the opposition party congratulated Muslims on the completion of Ramadan fasting but lamented that, unlike citizens of other nations who celebrate in abundance, Nigerians are weighed down by economic suffering and insecurity under the APC-led government.

“The PDP is deeply disturbed that while citizens of other countries are celebrating the Eid-ul-Fitr in plenty, Nigerians are dampened in spirit due to the unbearable hardship occasioned by the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, which has worsened in the last two years,” the statement read.

The PDP urged Nigerians, particularly those in leadership positions, to embrace justice, fairness, and accountability while rejecting corruption, manipulation, and insensitivity towards the masses.

“The Eid-ul-Fitr offers us as a nation and humanity the divine portal to redeem our nation by standing up for justice, strict adherence to the rule of law, and accountability in the polity,” the party stated.

It called on Nigerians not to lose hope but to draw strength from the values of Ramadan—resilience, love, and unity—in their pursuit of a secure and prosperous country like the one they experienced under previous PDP administrations.

Acknowledging the widespread economic distress, the PDP encouraged Nigerians to show kindness to one another, especially to the less privileged, the displaced, and those struggling due to various misfortunes.

“We call on Nigerians to use the occasion as usual to reach out, uplift, and share with one another so that the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr can spread to all,” the statement urged.

Despite its criticism of the ruling party, the PDP reiterated its prayers for the nation and extended best wishes to all Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, for a peaceful and joyful Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE