Eid-el-Fitri: Akande-Sadipe charges Muslims to promote peace

The lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has charged Muslims to promote peace and love in order to create an environment that will aid development and peaceful coexistence.

Akande-Sadipe made this known in her congratulatory message to Muslim faithful across her constituency and Nigeria at large, emphasising that it is God’s grace that has kept them and helped them to successfully complete the 30 days of Ramadan fasting, which she described as one of the great pillars of Islam.

She, however, emphasised that this is the period for everyone to contribute in whatever way to fighting the myriad of problems besieging the nation, calling for intensified security across the country and provision of a lasting solution to insecurity and economic hardship across the nation.

Akande-Sadipe reiterated her commitment to contributing her quota as a member of the Green Chamber and enjoined her constituents to remember COVID-19 guidelines as they celebrate the Eid-el-Fitri as she wished them many of such celebration in peace and good health.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…Eid-el-Fitri: Akande-Sadipe charges Muslims to promote peace