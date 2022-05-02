Eid-el-Fitr: Senator Buhari charges Muslims to sustain spiritual attainments after Ramadan

As Muslims all over the world celebrate the end of the holy month of fasting, Ramadan, today, an appeal has gone to those in Nigeria to sustain their spiritual attainments even after the month.

All Progressives Gubernatorial Aspirant in Oyo State, Senator Buhari Abdulfatai, gave this admonition in his congratulatory message to Muslims in Oyo State in the early hours of today.

According to Senator Buhari, during the just-concluded entire month of Ramadan, Muslims observed a strict fast and participate in various pious activities such as charitable giving/Sadaqah, peacemaking, Qur’an recitation, Zikr, Tarawih/Qiyamul-lail as he added that It was a time of intense spiritual renewal for those who observed it.”

He stressed that at the end of Ramadan, Muslims throughout the world are expected to break their fast and celebrate their accomplishments in Eid-ul-Fitr with members of their families in their best way.

He charged Muslims particularly those in Oyo State to continue with those admirable gestures being put into practice throughout the holy period of Ramadan.

Senator Buhari congratulated the Muslims in Oyo North, Oyo State and Nigeria at large on the successful completion of Ramadan fasting while praying that God shall accept all their dealings in the holy month as acts of worship.

“I wish my Muslims brethren a happy celebration and pray that we shall all live long to celebrate many of the festivals on the Earth surface,” Senator Buhari said.