Eid-el-Fitr: Police deploy 10,000 special forces in Kaduna

Kaduna Police Command has said it has deployed 10,000 to guard places of worship, strategic areas and infrastructure during the festive period.

This was contained in a statement issued by the police image maker, ASP Muhammad Jalige on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini Ajoku on Saturday.

The statement said: “We wishes to notify the general public that it has made adequate security arrangement to cover for both workers’ and Eid-il-Fitr celebrations in the State.

“The deployment is drawn from the conventional, logistics and tactical manpower of the Command, all aimed at ensuring that the festivities are observed hitch-free in the state.

“The over ten thousand (10,000) personnel deployment is to cover worship centres, critical national infrastructures, markets, social and recreational centres, major highways and other public spaces.

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP Yekini A. Ayoku psc(+),mni has assured members of the general public that their safety and security are of paramount importance to the Command and equally urged them to warn their wards against the use of fireworks (Knock-out) as violators of this will be severely dealt with in accordance with extant laws.





“The Command has guaranteed all that it has dominated public spaces and urged them to go about their lawful activities without fear of any intimidation or harassment from any quarter and to promptly report any suspicious object(s) or person(s) through the designated Command’s emergency contacts viz; 07039675856 and 08075391105 for a prompt response.

“The CP is using this opportunity to felicitate with Muslim faithful in the State for the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting and wish them a happy Sallah celebration.

“He urged them to as well internalise the discipline and lessons learned during the holy month and coexist peacefully with one another for the progress of our dear State- Kaduna.”