Eid-el-Fitr: Oyo SDP charges people on COVID-19

The Oyo State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), on Sunday felicitated with Muslim faithful in the country especially those in Oyo state for the grace to witness another Eid-el-Fitri celebration while urging Nigerian to adhere strictly to the guiding rules set out by the authorities to contain. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party in a statement signed by its chairman, Chief Niyi Ajewole and its secretary, Chief Niyi Akande also commiserated with the governor of the state, Engineer Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Government and the people of Oyo State over the demise of Kehinde Ayoola, a former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly and until his passing, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources.

“Rt. Honourable Kehinde Ayoola was a Former National Financial Secretary of our Party (Social Democratic Party). He was brilliant, hardworking and a good team player. His contribution to our party cannot be underestimated. We pray to God to give His Wife and Family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss (Amen).

“The party also seizes this opportunity to appeal to our Party Members to bear with us on the slowdown in party activities sequel to the COVID-19 Pandemic. We advise that all our members and the general public should adhere strictly to the guiding rules set out by the Authorities/Government.

“We shall resume our normal activities as soon as the situation improves and the ban in public gathering is lifted. The Chairman Chief Niyi Ajewole and State Executive of Oyo State Social Democratic Party (SDP) wish to congratulate members of our great Party and the General Public for the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast and Pray that God Almighty should accept our Ibadah,” the party concluded.

