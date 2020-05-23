Eid-el-Fitr: Ooni felicitates Muslims, urges them to observe precautionary measures against COVID-19

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the world, especially those of Yoruba origin as the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end with the annual Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

According to a statement by his director of media and public affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, Ooni explained that there are reasons to celebrate and thank the Almighty Allah for his goodness and mercies in every situation.

Oba Ogunwusi, however, tasked Muslims to observe precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus pandemic as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

According to the statement, “celebration here is not the conventional merriment of social gathering as we all know that there is an order against that, especially in this situation we are all, face globally.

“The Ooni says we should celebrate in our various homes with our families by remembering Allah and why we should not give up in our hope of a better tomorrow.

“God, in His infinite mercy, shall accept our fasting and prayers including those we said against the rampaging coronavirus and other enemies of humanity. We’ve been through a lot together and we can’t but be grateful to God for keeping us.

“Although it is regrettable to realise that we cannot gather like before especially for the annual congregational prayers but we must make the best out of what we have while we hope and pray to be part of the brighter future.

“He urged Nigerians to keep supporting the government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by observing the laid down precautionary measures including maintenance of social distancing, personal hygiene, regular hand washing and others,” the statement concluded.

