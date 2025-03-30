Eid-el-Fitr: Okpebholo, Oyebanji felicitates Muslims

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, and Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, have extended their heartfelt greetings to Muslims in their states and across the country as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Governor Okpebholo, in a statement issued on Sunday in Benin, commended the Muslim community for their steadfastness, piety, and sacrifice during the Ramadan fast. He acknowledged the spiritual discipline, acts of charity, and prayers offered during the sacred month, emphasizing their positive impact on the moral fabric of society.

The Governor urged Muslims to sustain the lessons and virtues learned during Ramadan, including compassion, tolerance, and unity, and to continue to live in peace and harmony with fellow citizens of all faiths. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and progressive Edo State, where religious tolerance and mutual respect thrive.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Edo State, I heartily congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

“Your dedication and devotion during Ramadan have been truly inspiring. As you celebrate this significant festival, may the spirit of peace, unity, and love continue to guide our State and nation,” Governor Okpebholo stated.

Similarly, Governor Oyebanji of Ekiti State, in his goodwill message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, congratulated Muslim faithful on the completion of the 30-day fast. He stressed the need to maintain the level of spirituality that characterized the Ramadan period throughout the year.

Governor Oyebanji urged Muslims to put the teachings of the holy month to good use in all their undertakings and encouraged them, along with adherents of other religions, to continue living in love, peace, and harmony. He emphasized that Ramadan is a season of discipline and sacrifice and urged Muslims to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr with modesty, prioritizing love and care for the needy over other forms of celebration.

The Governor also highlighted the importance of prayers for the state and the country, especially in times when greater peace and prosperity are needed.

Governor Oyebanji commended Muslims in Ekiti for their support of his administration through prayers, counsel, and active participation in governance, urging them to continue contributing to the religious harmony and peaceful atmosphere enjoyed in the state.

He called on adherents of all religions in the state to join the government in promoting peace and orderliness, which are essential for sustainable growth and shared prosperity for all.

“On behalf of the Government, I congratulate the Muslim Ummah on the Eid-el-Fitr celebration and pray that Almighty Allah will accept our prayers, grant all our heart desires, and preserve our lives to witness many more celebrations,” Governor Oyebanji added.

