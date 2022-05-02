As Muslim ummah celebrate Eid-el-Fitr across the globe, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has encouraged the people to embrace peace.

Governor Sani Bello stated this shortly after observing the two rakka’at prayers at the Lapai Eid Praying Ground, in the Lapai local government council area of the state.

He said that the people should be mindful of happenings in their domains, especially with present security challenges.

“My Sallah message to the people is that of peace, and for the people to be very conscious of what is happening,” he said.

He also urged everyone to be mindful and watchful of their neighbours.

The Governor stated that his hope is that the benefits and blessings accompanied by this year’s Ramadan will bring an end to the security challenges in some parts of the country.





His Royal Highness, the Emir of Lapai, Alhaji Tafida Umar Bago III, and top government functionaries including cabinet members were among the congregants on the Eid Praying ground.

The Deputy Chief Imam of Lapai, Alhaji Hassan Baba who earlier delivered the sermon with a call on the people to love each other, led the two rakka’at prayers.

A brief reception was held for the Governor and his entourage at the Emir’s place after the Eid prayer.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her. Eid -El-Fitr: Niger gov urges people to embrace peace

Eid -El-Fitr: Niger gov urges people to embrace peace