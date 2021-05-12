Eid el-Fitr: Minister donates food items to people with disabilities in Abuja

The Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, on Wednesday, distributed assorted food items and clothings to persons living with disabilities in the territory, as part of activities to mark this year’s Sallah celebration.

Dr Aliyu, who also used the occasion to reaffirm the commitment of the FCT Administration in the empowerment of people living with disabilities, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by her special assistant on media, Austine Elemue.

She revealed that the administration has commenced profiling of persons living with disabilities and training in various skills acquisition programmes in line with one of the core mandates of the Social Development Secretariat (SDS).

According to her: “We are here with persons living with disabilities in the FCT. In the spirit of Sallah celebration, we are here to reach out to the less privileged in the society.

“We are profiling all of them to ensure that we capture them, and at the same time prepare them for empowerment.

“They are being trained in the acts of soap making, cream making, detergents, beads, shoes and bags to ensure that they earn a living by themselves, and by extension become employers of labour, not only will they become gainfully employed but they will be self employed.

“When this happens, they will be off the streets, we want to take them off the streets systematically by engaging them, by making them appreciate themselves and realising the value within them. We have discovered graduates among them, some are certificate holders,” she stressed.

Dr Aliyu said the administration would secure a market and enabling environment to market their goods to the benefiting communities.

Responding, the Chairperson, Network of Disabled Women, Mrs. Lois Auta-Udokanta, thanked the minister for using the occasion to cushion the effect of post COVID-19 in the lives of persons with disabilities.

“This is very huge, and we are very proud of FCT Minister of State for this huge contribution in the lives of persons with disabilities. This will go a long way to cushion the effect of post COVID-19 in our lives,” she stated.

