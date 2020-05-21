Eid el Fitr may be Sunday ― Experts

Astronomical calculations have confirmed that there is no possibility for sighting the crescent moon of Shawwal in the evening of Friday, Ramadan 29, corresponding to May 22.
The calculations showed that moon will set before the sun on Friday and hence Eid Al-Fitr would be on Sunday, May 24, after completing 30 days of fasting, according to astronomers at the observatory of Majmaah University near Riyadh.
The observatory sources said: “According to the scientific calculations that were published on the astronomical observatory site that sun will set at 6:39 p.m. at 293 degrees, and the moon will set at 6:26 p.m. Friday, Ramadan 29, and this means the setting of the moon happens 13 minutes before sunset.
“On Saturday, Ramadan 30, corresponding to May 23, the sun will set at 6:40 p.m. at 239 degrees, and the crescent moon will set at 7:23 at 293 degrees, meaning that the crescent will stay on for 43 minutes after sunset at an altitude of 8.84 and elongation of 10.60,” the observatory said.
Meanwhile, Dr Abdullah Al-Mosnad, professor of climate at the Department of Geography of Al-Qassim University, and founder and head of the committee for naming climatic conditions emphasized that the crescent moon will set on Friday about 10 minutes before the sun in Makkah and therefore Eid will be on Sunday after completion of 30 days of Ramadan.
