Eid-el-Fitr: Matawalle fetes orphans, adopts them as children

Governor Bello Matawalle has treated orphans to a sumptuous breakfast just as other children are being honoured by their parents.

The breakfast was held at the Round Hut, Government House, Gusau, on Thursday, under a very conducive and serene atmosphere with decorated and roundly designed chairs.

In a statement issued by the Director-General Media, Yusuf Idris Gusau, quoted the governor as since adopted the orphans as his children.

He also said the state government will continue to provide them with all the necessary support they deserve.

He urged them to always consider him as their father and will be by their side at all times as his administration will continue to ensure their comfort by providing them with all their needs

The governor further stressed the fact that the orphans were destined to be who they are at this point in time by the singular act of God, thus they should not be abandoned, rather they should be under everyone’s care because no one knows what the future holds for them.

He assured that the government will do its best in catering to their educational and social support in order to make them equal with members of the society.

Matawalle also urged well to do individuals in the state to assist orphans and the less privileged children in the state.

He pointed out that assisting orphans as instructed by the Almighty Allah is rewarding and also a way of getting mercy and blessings from the Almighty.

Matawalle also asked the orphans to pray hard for the return of peace in the state and the country at large.

The breakfast was attended by Former Deputy Governors, Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad and Muktar Ahmad Anka, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Bello Maru, Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, Deputy Chief of Staff Government House, Dr Bashir Mohammed Maru, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries and Directors-General.

Others include Principal Private Secretary to the governor, Lawal Umar Maradun, heads of Security agencies in the state, politicians and senior government officials.

