Eid-el -Fitr: Let’s love and pray for our leaders ― NASFAT Chief Missioner

The Chief Missioner of Nasru-Lahi-l-Fatih Society, (NASFAT), Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, has urged Nigerians to fervently pray for the leadership of the nation at all levels for Allah to direct their affairs so they can diligently discharge their duties and conduct themselves purposefully for the benefits of all.

“The Holy Prophet (saw) said every shepherd is responsible for his flock and the leader of any group of people is a guardian and is responsible for his subjects.”

Also, Onike asked specifically for prayers for President Muhammad Buhari who is the leader of the nation and prayers for other leaders, be it in government, at the home, workplace or in society.

He noted that the call became necessary in view of the myriad of problems besetting Nigeria at this moment. He recalled that at this moment in time banditry, kidnapping for ransom, violent agitation for self-determination by some sections of the country, cultism, terrorism, gangsterism and many more vices have been the order of the day.

In his 1442 Eid-el Fitr message to Nigerians, Onike said that, since Allah chooses leaders, as evidenced in the words of the prophet “Their Prophet said to them: “Allah hath appointed Talut as king over you.”

They said: “How can he exercise authority over us when we are better fitted than he to exercise authority, and he is not even gifted, with wealth in abundance?”

He said: “Allah hath Chosen him above you, and hath gifted him abundantly with knowledge and bodily prowess: Allah Granteth His authority to whom He pleaseth. Allah careth for all, and He knoweth all things.” (al-Baqarah 2: 247).

He, therefore, said that whoever has been destined to rule at a point in time must be supported with prayers to succeed, especially, if we have seen indications that, he is not tyrannical and has sincere intention to lead us aright.

Also, talking analogically on why the followers must support their leaders, Onike says, “If you find yourself inside an aircraft that is facing challenges of turbulent weather mid-air, you have no choice of disembarking from the flight or assisting the pilot in the cockpit, the option left for you is to go into prayer frenzy.”

“In the spirit of the season and the fact that we are just getting out of the spiritual overhauling and service clinic of Ramadan, we should remember that our leaders have expectations of us and some rights on us including, participation in the process to select the leaders; Participation in the process to make a decision; Advise and warn the leader; maintaining the harmony of institutions are some of the obligations on the citizens (Islamic University of Indonesia).”

The holy prophet (saws) said, “The best of your rulers are those whom you love and who love you, who invoke Allah’s blessing upon you and you invoke His blessings upon them. The worst of your rulers are those whom you hate and who hate you and whom you curse and who curse you.”

Onike, in conclusion then prayed: “O Allah! Assist our government to make good decisions that would positively impact the security architecture in our dear nation, leading to the return of peace, tranquillity, unity and harmony in our land and among our people, aamiin.

